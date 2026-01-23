Analytical Overview: Celcuity Inc (CELC)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Celcuity Inc’s stock clocked out at $110.77, up 3.37% from its previous closing price of $107.16. In other words, the price has increased by $3.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.49 million shares were traded. CELC stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CELC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.26 and its Current Ratio is at 12.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on December 12, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $126.

On November 18, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $110.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 ’25 when Buller Richard E sold 3,000 shares for $105.69 per share. The transaction valued at 317,070 led to the insider holds 6,760 shares of the business.

Buller Richard E bought 3,000 shares of CELC for $317,040 on Dec 05 ’25. On Dec 01 ’25, another insider, Buller Richard E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,100 shares for $98.13 each. As a result, the insider received 107,948 and left with 7,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CELC now has a Market Capitalization of 5125467136 and an Enterprise Value of 4990834176.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CELC is 0.37, which has changed by 8.383537 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CELC has reached a high of $116.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.63%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CELC traded 866.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 663380 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.99M. Insiders hold about 17.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.55% stake in the company. Shares short for CELC as of 1767139200 were 8853129 with a Short Ratio of 10.22, compared to 1764288000 on 7395745. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8853129 and a Short% of Float of 21.270001.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Celcuity Inc (CELC) reflects the combined expertise of 3.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.12, with high estimates of -$1.11 and low estimates of -$1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.52 and -$3.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.67. EPS for the following year is -$4.52, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$4.37 and -$4.75.