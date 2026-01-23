Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE)’s Financial Health

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) closed the day trading at $0.46 up 0.28% from the previous closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has increased by $0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.69 million shares were traded. NINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4756 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.433.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 15, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $1 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $1.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 09 ’25 when MONROE WILLIAM sold 750,000 shares for $0.91 per share. The transaction valued at 682,500 led to the insider holds 4,113,000 shares of the business.

Fox Ann G sold 277,969 shares of NINE for $173,731 on Aug 08 ’25. The insider now owns 373,795 shares after completing the transaction at $0.62 per share. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Sirkes Guy, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 49,897 shares for $0.65 each. As a result, the insider received 32,433 and left with 139,444 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NINE now has a Market Capitalization of 19859494 and an Enterprise Value of 381377504. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.668 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.249.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NINE is 2.19, which has changed by -0.69121623 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NINE has reached a high of $1.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.49%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NINE traded about 2.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NINE traded about 3287300 shares per day. A total of 43.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.73M. Insiders hold about 12.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.42% stake in the company. Shares short for NINE as of 1767139200 were 3123498 with a Short Ratio of 1.30, compared to 1764288000 on 2645574. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3123498 and a Short% of Float of 8.49.