Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE)’s Financial Health

Nora Barnes

Earnings

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) closed the day trading at $0.46 up 0.28% from the previous closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has increased by $0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.69 million shares were traded. NINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4756 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.433.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 15, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $1 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $1.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 09 ’25 when MONROE WILLIAM sold 750,000 shares for $0.91 per share. The transaction valued at 682,500 led to the insider holds 4,113,000 shares of the business.

Fox Ann G sold 277,969 shares of NINE for $173,731 on Aug 08 ’25. The insider now owns 373,795 shares after completing the transaction at $0.62 per share. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Sirkes Guy, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 49,897 shares for $0.65 each. As a result, the insider received 32,433 and left with 139,444 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NINE now has a Market Capitalization of 19859494 and an Enterprise Value of 381377504. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.668 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.249.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NINE is 2.19, which has changed by -0.69121623 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NINE has reached a high of $1.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.49%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NINE traded about 2.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NINE traded about 3287300 shares per day. A total of 43.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.73M. Insiders hold about 12.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.42% stake in the company. Shares short for NINE as of 1767139200 were 3123498 with a Short Ratio of 1.30, compared to 1764288000 on 2645574. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3123498 and a Short% of Float of 8.49.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.