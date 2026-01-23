Financial Metrics Unveiled: Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) closed at $103.55 in the last session, down -0.19% from day before closing price of $103.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. TW stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.2.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.41 and its Current Ratio is at 4.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On September 18, 2025, Rothschild & Co Redburn Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $129.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 14 ’25 when BERNS STEVEN sold 450 shares for $141.30 per share. The transaction valued at 63,585 led to the insider holds 2,393 shares of the business.

STEVEN BERNS bought 450 shares of TW for $63,634 on May 14 ’25. On Apr 07 ’25, another insider, Furber Sara, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,786 shares for $127.60 each. As a result, the insider received 227,894 and left with 57,401 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TW now has a Market Capitalization of 22623983616 and an Enterprise Value of 20993366016. As of this moment, Tradeweb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.536.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TW is 0.83, which has changed by -0.20805341 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TW has reached a high of $152.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.98%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TW traded on average about 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1536200 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.76M. Insiders hold about 45.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.52% stake in the company. Shares short for TW as of 1767139200 were 2849968 with a Short Ratio of 2.19, compared to 1764288000 on 2924032. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2849968 and a Short% of Float of 2.4500001.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TW is 0.48, which was 0.46 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0044339485. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.4.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) is currently in progress, with 12.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.46 and $3.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.44. EPS for the following year is $3.83, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $4.0 and $3.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $516.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $519.2M to a low estimate of $509.5M. The current estimate, Tradeweb Markets Inc’s year-ago sales were $463.34MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $564.15M. There is a high estimate of $590.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $535.84M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.36B and the low estimate is $2.2B.

