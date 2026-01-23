Balance Sheet Insights: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) closed at $32.5 down -1.43% from its previous closing price of $32.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.7 million shares were traded. VNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vornado Realty Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.54 and its Current Ratio is at 2.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

On October 13, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on September 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when Chera Haim sold 30,000 shares for $39.64 per share. The transaction valued at 1,189,188 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Haim Chera bought 30,000 shares of VNO for $1,232,700 on Jun 13 ’25. On May 30 ’25, another insider, Chera Haim, who serves as the EVP- HEAD OF RETAIL of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $37.98 each. As a result, the insider received 759,630 and left with 30,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNO now has a Market Capitalization of 6784805376 and an Enterprise Value of 15290233856. As of this moment, Vornado’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 135.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 17.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.031 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.447.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VNO is 1.52, which has changed by -0.21499997 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VNO has reached a high of $45.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.11%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VNO has traded an average of 1.44M shares per day and 1330740 over the past ten days. A total of 192.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.18M. Insiders hold about 7.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.26% stake in the company. Shares short for VNO as of 1767139200 were 8135166 with a Short Ratio of 5.65, compared to 1764288000 on 8495206. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8135166 and a Short% of Float of 6.25.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VNO is 0.74, from 0.74 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022444647. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.63. The current Payout Ratio is 1757.72% for VNO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-07-18 when the company split stock in a 1237:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is currently drawing attention from 1 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.24 and $4.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $440.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $446.39M to a low estimate of $428.59M. The current estimate, Vornado Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $457.79MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $449.49M. There is a high estimate of $450.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $447.89M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.78B.