Balance Sheet Insights: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) closed at $32.5 down -1.43% from its previous closing price of $32.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.7 million shares were traded. VNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vornado Realty Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.54 and its Current Ratio is at 2.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

On October 13, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on September 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when Chera Haim sold 30,000 shares for $39.64 per share. The transaction valued at 1,189,188 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Haim Chera bought 30,000 shares of VNO for $1,232,700 on Jun 13 ’25. On May 30 ’25, another insider, Chera Haim, who serves as the EVP- HEAD OF RETAIL of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $37.98 each. As a result, the insider received 759,630 and left with 30,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNO now has a Market Capitalization of 6784805376 and an Enterprise Value of 15290233856. As of this moment, Vornado’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 135.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 17.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.031 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.447.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VNO is 1.52, which has changed by -0.21499997 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VNO has reached a high of $45.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.11%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VNO has traded an average of 1.44M shares per day and 1330740 over the past ten days. A total of 192.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.18M. Insiders hold about 7.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.26% stake in the company. Shares short for VNO as of 1767139200 were 8135166 with a Short Ratio of 5.65, compared to 1764288000 on 8495206. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8135166 and a Short% of Float of 6.25.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VNO is 0.74, from 0.74 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022444647. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.63. The current Payout Ratio is 1757.72% for VNO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-07-18 when the company split stock in a 1237:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is currently drawing attention from 1 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.24 and $4.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $440.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $446.39M to a low estimate of $428.59M. The current estimate, Vornado Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $457.79MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $449.49M. There is a high estimate of $450.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $447.89M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.78B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.