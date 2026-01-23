Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC)

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) was $1.04 for the day, down -13.33% from the previous closing price of $1.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.3 million shares were traded. GTEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GTEC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.44 and its Current Ratio is at 1.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on May 13, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 22 ’25 when WANG PETER bought 6,211,740 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 6,211,740 led to the insider holds 6,211,740 shares of the business.

WANG PETER sold 6,211,740 shares of GTEC for $6,211,740 on Apr 22 ’25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTEC now has a Market Capitalization of 18089994 and an Enterprise Value of -19123238. As of this moment, Greenland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.222 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.421.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GTEC is 0.03, which has changed by -0.5522388 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GTEC has reached a high of $2.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.81%.

Shares Statistics:

GTEC traded an average of 445.39K shares per day over the past three months and 1257200 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.98M. Insiders hold about 36.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.17% stake in the company. Shares short for GTEC as of 1767139200 were 86630 with a Short Ratio of 0.19, compared to 1764288000 on 6738. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 86630 and a Short% of Float of 1.82.