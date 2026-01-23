Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Arcellx Inc (ACLX)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $68.87 in the prior trading day, Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) closed at $68.62, down -0.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.57 million shares were traded. ACLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.99 and its Current Ratio is at 3.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

On December 22, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Lubner David Charles sold 6,000 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 450,000 led to the insider holds 21,659 shares of the business.

DAVID LUBNER bought 15,000 shares of ACLX for $1,034,100 on Jan 20 ’26. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, Heery Christopher, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,882 shares for $68.51 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACLX now has a Market Capitalization of 3967805696 and an Enterprise Value of 3558216448. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 110.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 99.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.095.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACLX is 0.35, which has changed by 0.09326136 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACLX has reached a high of $94.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.73%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 976.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1025040 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.59M. Insiders hold about 24.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.05% stake in the company. Shares short for ACLX as of 1767139200 were 9278880 with a Short Ratio of 9.50, compared to 1764288000 on 6449275. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9278880 and a Short% of Float of 21.9.

Earnings Estimates

Arcellx Inc (ACLX) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 15.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.1, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.6 and -$4.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.01. EPS for the following year is -$3.39, with 14.0 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$5.17.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $12.64M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.9M to a low estimate of $2.97M. The current estimate, Arcellx Inc’s year-ago sales were $15.27MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.74M. There is a high estimate of $10M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.95M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $107.94MBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $287.37M and the low estimate is $19.8M.

