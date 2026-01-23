First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (FR)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc’s stock clocked out at $57.2, down -2.27% from its previous closing price of $58.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.45 million shares were traded. FR stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.905 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.09.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 212.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.59 and its Current Ratio is at 3.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

On October 01, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $55.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on February 21, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $52 to $59.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 ’25 when YAP JOHANNSON L sold 680 shares for $58.37 per share. The transaction valued at 39,688 led to the insider holds 3,770 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FR now has a Market Capitalization of 7808073728 and an Enterprise Value of 10045718528. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.069 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.362.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FR is 1.15, which has changed by 0.0966835 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FR has reached a high of $60.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.74%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FR traded 924.90K shares on average per day over the past three months and 988890 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 132.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.36M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.66% stake in the company. Shares short for FR as of 1767139200 were 3484469 with a Short Ratio of 3.77, compared to 1764288000 on 3038782. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3484469 and a Short% of Float of 3.73.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.705, FR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.78. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029130362. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.47.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (FR) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 5.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $1.73, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $186.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $188.21M to a low estimate of $183.7M. The current estimate, First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc’s year-ago sales were $175.59MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.73M. There is a high estimate of $190.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $186.78M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $729.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $720M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $724.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $669.64MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $772.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $791.93M and the low estimate is $758.12M.