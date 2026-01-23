Financial Health Check: Examining Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX)’s Key Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX) closed the day trading at $14.78 down -4.95% from the previous closing price of $15.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. TENX stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TENX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.58 and its Current Ratio is at 15.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on September 08, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On October 24, 2024, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.

On October 14, 2024, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on October 14, 2024, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 ’25 when Rich Stuart bought 2,500 shares for $10.22 per share. The transaction valued at 25,542 led to the insider holds 5,266 shares of the business.

Rich Stuart bought 2,500 shares of TENX for $25,250 on Dec 08 ’25. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.10 per share. On Dec 04 ’25, another insider, Rich Stuart, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $9.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,998 and bolstered with 2,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TENX now has a Market Capitalization of 92280040 and an Enterprise Value of 500260736.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TENX is 1.39, which has changed by 1.3776758 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TENX has reached a high of $18.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.19%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TENX traded about 190.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TENX traded about 398420 shares per day. A total of 5.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.17M. Insiders hold about 23.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.42% stake in the company. Shares short for TENX as of 1767139200 were 93087 with a Short Ratio of 0.49, compared to 1764288000 on 600469. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 93087 and a Short% of Float of 1.52.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 4.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.36 and -$1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.37. EPS for the following year is -$1.57, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$1.43 and -$1.76.