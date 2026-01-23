Deeper Dive: Understanding Crown Holdings, Inc (CCK) Through its Various Ratios

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Crown Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CCK) closed at $102.31 in the last session, down -0.49% from day before closing price of $102.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. CCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.04.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 1.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on October 16, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $110.

On September 05, 2025, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $118.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 17, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $105.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when DONAHUE TIMOTHY J sold 29,024 shares for $105.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,047,520 led to the insider holds 411,556 shares of the business.

DONAHUE TIMOTHY J bought 29,024 shares of CCK for $3,047,520 on Jan 05 ’26. On Dec 18 ’25, another insider, DONAHUE TIMOTHY J, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 8,476 shares for $105.01 each. As a result, the insider received 890,065 and left with 440,580 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCK now has a Market Capitalization of 11906386944 and an Enterprise Value of 17577142272. As of this moment, Crown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.448 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.459.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CCK is 0.73, which has changed by 0.1688267 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CCK has reached a high of $109.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.07%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCK traded on average about 1.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1073790 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 115.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.18M. Insiders hold about 1.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.37% stake in the company. Shares short for CCK as of 1767139200 were 5724383 with a Short Ratio of 3.52, compared to 1764288000 on 6225864. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5724383 and a Short% of Float of 6.6199996.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CCK is 1.04, which was 1.03 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010018481. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.39. The current Payout Ratio is 28.17% for CCK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-06 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-06. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1992-06-01 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Crown Holdings, Inc (CCK) is the result of assessments by 13.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.71, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.85 and $7.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.76. EPS for the following year is $8.22, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $8.52 and $7.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.99B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.09B to a low estimate of $2.88B. The current estimate, Crown Holdings, Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.9BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.98B. There is a high estimate of $3.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.9B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.8BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.2B and the low estimate is $12.26B.