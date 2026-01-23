Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Teekay Corporation Ltd (TK)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Teekay Corporation Ltd (NYSE: TK) closed at $9.58 down -2.24% from its previous closing price of $9.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. TK stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Teekay Corporation Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.47 and its Current Ratio is at 5.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA/Merrill on October 22, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 ’25 when Locke Simon Heidi bought 14,795 shares for $5.06 per share.

Krediet Rudolph bought 39,605 shares of TK for $408,509 on Nov 20 ’25. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, KENNETH HVID, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 437,709 shares for $10.04 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TK now has a Market Capitalization of 816877312 and an Enterprise Value of 1237274368. As of this moment, Teekay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.247 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.009.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TK is 0.09, which has changed by 0.4306569 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TK has reached a high of $10.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.52%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TK has traded an average of 621.23K shares per day and 589000 over the past ten days. A total of 85.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.37M. Insiders hold about 39.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.89% stake in the company. Shares short for TK as of 1767139200 were 2680788 with a Short Ratio of 4.32, compared to 1764288000 on 2339116. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2680788 and a Short% of Float of 5.2800003.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.31. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-05-18 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.