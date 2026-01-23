Soluna Holdings Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 1.33, Down -8.62

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLNH) was $1.33 for the day, down -8.62% from the previous closing price of $1.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.85 million shares were traded. SLNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLNH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 1.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’25 when Phelan William P sold 1,300 shares for $1.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,833 led to the insider holds 1,318,715 shares of the business.

Phelan William P bought 1,301 shares of SLNH for $2,043 on Dec 16 ’25. On Dec 12 ’25, another insider, MICHAELS DAVID C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,686 shares for $8.18 each. As a result, the insider received 54,722 and left with 52,977 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLNH now has a Market Capitalization of 130611184 and an Enterprise Value of 125219616. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.351 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.059.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLNH is 4.56, which has changed by -0.4765343 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLNH has reached a high of $5.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.07%.

Shares Statistics:

SLNH traded an average of 6.12M shares per day over the past three months and 5428000 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.70M. Insiders hold about 82.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.74% stake in the company. Shares short for SLNH as of 1767139200 were 3375466 with a Short Ratio of 0.55, compared to 1764288000 on 3028286. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3375466 and a Short% of Float of 3.66.