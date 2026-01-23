Closing Figures: Fox Corporation (FOX)’s Negative Finish at 65.03, Down -0.67

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $65.47 in the prior trading day, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) closed at $65.03, down -0.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.01 million shares were traded. FOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.0.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FOX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.03 and its Current Ratio is at 3.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 ’25 when Ciongoli Adam G. sold 29,897 shares for $69.55 per share. The transaction valued at 2,079,336 led to the insider holds 35,978 shares of the business.

Adam G. Ciongoli bought 29,897 shares of FOX for $2,069,171 on Dec 09 ’25. On Nov 21 ’25, another insider, MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT, who serves as the Chairman Emeritus of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $59.26 each. As a result, the insider received 5,926,000 and left with 1,100,862 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOX now has a Market Capitalization of 30623451136 and an Enterprise Value of 32137594880. As of this moment, Fox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.951 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.022.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FOX is 0.56, which has changed by 0.40644467 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FOX has reached a high of $68.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.73%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1353980 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 235.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.22M. Insiders hold about 66.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.09% stake in the company. Shares short for FOX as of 1767139200 were 15477022 with a Short Ratio of 10.92, compared to 1764288000 on 13466461. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15477022 and a Short% of Float of 10.299999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FOX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.55, compared to 0.55 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008400794. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.42.

