Stock Performance Spotlight: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) Ends the Day at $158.15, Down by -2.24

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Cincinnati Financial Corp’s stock clocked out at $158.15, down -2.24% from its previous closing price of $161.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. CINF stock price reached its highest trading level at $161.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $157.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on June 28, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $135 from $126 previously.

On March 25, 2024, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $125 to $135.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 ’25 when WILKINS EDWARD SCOTT bought 140 shares for $163.77 per share. The transaction valued at 22,928 led to the insider holds 140 shares of the business.

Debbink Dirk J bought 1,000 shares of CINF for $153,980 on Oct 28 ’25. The Director now owns 58,482 shares after completing the transaction at $153.98 per share. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, Schiff Charles Odell, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $153.54 each. As a result, the insider received 537,404 and left with 181,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CINF now has a Market Capitalization of 24730929152 and an Enterprise Value of 23948326912. As of this moment, Cincinnati’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.983 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.513.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CINF is 0.67, which has changed by 0.17881083 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CINF has reached a high of $169.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $123.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.17%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CINF traded 564.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 582630 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.27M. Insiders hold about 1.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.11% stake in the company. Shares short for CINF as of 1767139200 were 2390099 with a Short Ratio of 4.24, compared to 1764288000 on 2233233. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2390099 and a Short% of Float of 1.78.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.42, CINF has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.021139821. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.4. The current Payout Ratio is 22.31% for CINF, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-22. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-04-04 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) is currently attracting attention from 8.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.0, with high estimates of $2.19 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $7.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.42. EPS for the following year is $8.54, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $9.29 and $8.0.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $2.92B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.94B to a low estimate of $2.91B. The current estimate, Cincinnati Financial Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.54BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.98B. There is a high estimate of $2.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.93B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CINF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.34BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.41B and the low estimate is $11.95B.