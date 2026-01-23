Market Momentum: La Rosa Holdings Corp (LRHC) Registers a -16.76% Decrease, Closing at $0.43

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

La Rosa Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: LRHC) closed the day trading at $0.43 down -16.76% from the previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$16.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. LRHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4901 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.422.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LRHC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.21 and its Current Ratio is at 1.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 ’25 when LA ROSA JOSEPH bought 75,000 shares for $7.64 per share. The transaction valued at 573,000 led to the insider holds 180,272 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LRHC now has a Market Capitalization of 701329 and an Enterprise Value of 11475798. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.146 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.851.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LRHC is 2.60, which has changed by -0.9841687 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LRHC has reached a high of $42.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -69.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -93.57%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LRHC traded about 1.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LRHC traded about 9264770 shares per day. A total of 1.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.10M. Insiders hold about 32.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LRHC as of 1767139200 were 49838 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1764288000 on 71077. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 49838 and a Short% of Float of 4.04.