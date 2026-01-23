Trading Day Review: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $16.96

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) closed at $16.96 in the last session, down -1.57% from day before closing price of $17.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.22 million shares were traded. HR stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 137.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

On October 08, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $19.

On October 01, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $23.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on October 01, 2025, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Wilson Julie F. sold 15,000 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 270,000 led to the insider holds 113,419 shares of the business.

Wilson Julie F. bought 15,000 shares of HR for $262,050 on Sep 04 ’25. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Bohjalian Thomas N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $16.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 164,600 and bolstered with 75,520 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HR now has a Market Capitalization of 6034203136 and an Enterprise Value of 10714135552. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.894 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.236.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HR is 0.94, which has changed by 0.026206017 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HR has reached a high of $18.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.64%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HR traded on average about 3.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3247440 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 351.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 348.17M. Insiders hold about 0.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.46% stake in the company. Shares short for HR as of 1767139200 were 19001551 with a Short Ratio of 6.03, compared to 1764288000 on 19101366. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19001551 and a Short% of Float of 10.11.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HR is 1.10, which was 1.1 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06384214. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.87.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) is a result of the insights provided by 1.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $284.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $290M to a low estimate of $276.9M. The current estimate, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc’s year-ago sales were $309.77MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $282.68M. There is a high estimate of $287.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $276.16M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.27BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.11B.