Daily Market Movement: Surgepays Inc (SURG) Sees a 2.50% Increase, Closing at $1.23

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ: SURG) was $1.23 for the day, up 2.50% from the previous closing price of $1.2. In other words, the price has increased by $2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.9 million shares were traded. SURG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SURG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.41 and its Current Ratio is at 0.52.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’25 when May David Allen bought 38,422 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 61,647 led to the insider holds 158,116 shares of the business.

Evers Anthony George bought 175,966 shares of SURG for $299,142 on Dec 04 ’25. On Jun 06 ’25, another insider, May David Allen, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 63,000 shares for $2.81 each. As a result, the insider received 177,282 and left with 119,694 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SURG now has a Market Capitalization of 26362634 and an Enterprise Value of 35694720. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.709 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.92.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SURG is 0.51, which has changed by -0.24050635 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SURG has reached a high of $3.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -51.84%.

Shares Statistics:

SURG traded an average of 186.32K shares per day over the past three months and 475670 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.44M. Insiders hold about 36.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.91% stake in the company. Shares short for SURG as of 1767139200 were 277587 with a Short Ratio of 1.49, compared to 1764288000 on 220907. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 277587 and a Short% of Float of 1.87.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Surgepays Inc (SURG) is currently in the spotlight, with 2.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.34 and -$1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.2M to a low estimate of $19.11M. The current estimate, Surgepays Inc’s year-ago sales were $9.6MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.3M. There is a high estimate of $31.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SURG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.88MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $132.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180.1M and the low estimate is $84.36M.