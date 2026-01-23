Post-Trade Analysis: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Slides -3.32%, Closing at $51.24

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $53.0 in the prior trading day, Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) closed at $51.24, down -3.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.03 million shares were traded. TECK stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TECK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.08 and its Current Ratio is at 2.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TECK now has a Market Capitalization of 25082359808 and an Enterprise Value of 30775367680. As of this moment, Teck’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.935 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.22.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TECK is 0.79, which has changed by 0.22232473 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TECK has reached a high of $54.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.61%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4476240 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 488.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 468.05M. Insiders hold about 4.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.63% stake in the company. Shares short for TECK as of 1767139200 were 9386208 with a Short Ratio of 2.23, compared to 1764288000 on 6978374.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TECK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.5, compared to 0.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.009433962. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.0. The current Payout Ratio is 79.39% for TECK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-05-11 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) is currently under the scrutiny of 12.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.5. EPS for the following year is $3.07, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $6.34 and $1.38.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $2.94B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.2B to a low estimate of $2.6B. The current estimate, Teck Resources Ltd’s year-ago sales were $2.79BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.99B. There is a high estimate of $3.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.69B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TECK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.51BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.1B and the low estimate is $9.65B.