Market Insights: Westlake Corporation (WLK)’s Notable Gain of 0.08%, Closing at $86.75

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Westlake Corporation’s stock clocked out at $86.75, up 0.08% from its previous closing price of $86.68. In other words, the price has increased by $0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.99 million shares were traded. WLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.2.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WLK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.39 and its Current Ratio is at 1.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

On October 14, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $87.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 ’25 when Chao Albert sold 40,836 shares for $73.57 per share. The transaction valued at 3,004,373 led to the insider holds 627,722 shares of the business.

ALBERT Y CHAO bought 40,836 shares of WLK for $3,004,366 on Dec 22 ’25. On Apr 22 ’25, another insider, Buesinger Robert F., who serves as the EVP, PEM Segment Head of the company, bought 83 shares for $93.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,751 and bolstered with 83 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WLK now has a Market Capitalization of 11127696384 and an Enterprise Value of 14879702016. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.296 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.28.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WLK is 0.89, which has changed by -0.263301 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WLK has reached a high of $119.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.27%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WLK traded 1.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1583210 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.39M. Insiders hold about 73.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WLK as of 1767139200 were 6195597 with a Short Ratio of 4.03, compared to 1764288000 on 6197433. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6195597 and a Short% of Float of 18.68.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.105, WLK has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.11. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.024284726. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.5. The current Payout Ratio is 44.22% for WLK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-25 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-25. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-03-19 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Westlake Corporation (WLK) involves the perspectives of 12.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.77 and -$3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.24. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $2.61B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.79B to a low estimate of $2.36B. The current estimate, Westlake Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.84BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.71B. There is a high estimate of $2.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.35B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.14BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.84B and the low estimate is $10.05B.