Closing Bell Recap: High Roller Technologies Inc (ROLR) Ends at $10.06, Reflecting a 27.66% Upturn

High Roller Technologies Inc (AMEX: ROLR) closed the day trading at $10.06 up 27.66% from the previous closing price of $7.88. In other words, the price has increased by $27.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.54 million shares were traded. ROLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ROLR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.45 and its Current Ratio is at 0.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 ’25 when Felman Adam Jonathan bought 9,500 shares for $1.36 per share. The transaction valued at 12,920 led to the insider holds 64,550 shares of the business.

Francis John Milton IV bought 1,424 shares of ROLR for $2,506 on Dec 08 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,424 shares after completing the transaction at $1.76 per share. On Dec 09 ’25, another insider, Francis John Milton IV, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 1,321 shares for $1.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,497 and bolstered with 2,745 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROLR now has a Market Capitalization of 108850944 and an Enterprise Value of 83625960. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.982 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.976.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ROLR is 1.32, which has changed by 0.62139916 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ROLR has reached a high of $33.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 182.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 237.35%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ROLR traded about 2.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ROLR traded about 12406650 shares per day. A total of 8.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.11M. Insiders hold about 75.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.42% stake in the company. Shares short for ROLR as of 1767139200 were 12175 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1764288000 on 6577. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12175 and a Short% of Float of 0.33999999999999997.