Analyzing Ratios: Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The price of Karman Holdings Inc (NYSE: KRMN) closed at $104.79 in the last session, down -1.40% from day before closing price of $106.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.14 million shares were traded. KRMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $108.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KRMN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.69 and its Current Ratio is at 2.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BWS Financial on January 12, 2026, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On December 19, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $80.

On December 12, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $84.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on December 12, 2025, with a $84 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when Koblinski Anthony sold 75,000 shares for $69.31 per share. The transaction valued at 5,198,250 led to the insider holds 2,315,826 shares of the business.

Koblinski Anthony sold 75,000 shares of KRMN for $4,988,250 on Dec 05 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,390,826 shares after completing the transaction at $66.51 per share. On Nov 28 ’25, another insider, Koblinski Anthony, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $67.40 each. As a result, the insider received 5,055,000 and left with 2,465,826 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRMN now has a Market Capitalization of 13866067968 and an Enterprise Value of 14331087872. As of this moment, Karman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1224.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 182.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 37.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 33.465 whereas that against EBITDA is 135.966.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRMN has reached a high of $112.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.00%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KRMN traded on average about 1.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2111190 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 132.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.44M. Insiders hold about 35.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.93% stake in the company. Shares short for KRMN as of 1767139200 were 8039575 with a Short Ratio of 4.50, compared to 1764288000 on 6212551. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8039575 and a Short% of Float of 15.32.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $126.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $128.44M to a low estimate of $125M. The current estimate, Karman Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $91.24MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $128.43M. There is a high estimate of $131.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $465.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $462M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $463.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $345.25MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $578.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $602.26M and the low estimate is $566M.