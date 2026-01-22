Metric Analysis: Block Inc (XYZ)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Block Inc (NYSE: XYZ) closed at $64.0 up 2.19% from its previous closing price of $62.63. In other words, the price has increased by $2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.1 million shares were traded. XYZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Block Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.17 and its Current Ratio is at 2.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

On October 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $105.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on October 23, 2025, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’26 when Grassadonia Brian sold 1,983 shares for $68.52 per share. The transaction valued at 135,875 led to the insider holds 518,331 shares of the business.

Grassadonia Brian sold 1,038 shares of XYZ for $66,411 on Jan 02 ’26. The Ecosystem Lead now owns 520,314 shares after completing the transaction at $63.98 per share. On Jan 02 ’26, another insider, Jennings Owen Britton, who serves as the Business Lead of the company, sold 822 shares for $63.98 each. As a result, the insider received 52,592 and left with 242,718 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XYZ now has a Market Capitalization of 39013376000 and an Enterprise Value of 38172905472. As of this moment, Block’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.592 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.863.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XYZ is 2.67, which has changed by -0.28667426 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XYZ has reached a high of $94.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.33%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XYZ has traded an average of 7.18M shares per day and 6142300 over the past ten days. A total of 549.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 531.31M. Insiders hold about 12.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for XYZ as of 1767139200 were 19247407 with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 1764288000 on 21709734. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19247407 and a Short% of Float of 3.55.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 29.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.62 and $2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $3.26, with 39.0 analysts recommending between $4.33 and $3.0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.28B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.06B to a low estimate of $5.9B. The current estimate, Block Inc’s year-ago sales were $6.03BFor the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.24B. There is a high estimate of $6.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.81B.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XYZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.12BBased on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.27B and the low estimate is $25.22B.