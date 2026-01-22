Ratios Revealed: Decoding Astera Labs Inc (ALAB)’s Financial Health

Kiel Thompson

Companies

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ: ALAB) was $176.01 for the day, down -4.21% from the previous closing price of $183.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.67 million shares were traded. ALAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $184.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $165.3.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALAB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 129.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.27 and its Current Ratio is at 12.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On November 20, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $225.BNP Paribas Exane initiated its Outperform rating on November 20, 2025, with a $225 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Mazzara Philip sold 10,000 shares for $178.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,784,071 led to the insider holds 137,040 shares of the business.

PHILIP MAZZARA bought 30,000 shares of ALAB for $4,990,800 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 01 ’25, another insider, ALBA MANUEL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 33,000 shares for $166.18 each. As a result, the insider received 5,483,981 and left with 352,863 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALAB now has a Market Capitalization of 29727881216 and an Enterprise Value of 28624773120. As of this moment, Astera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 156.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 73.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 41.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 39.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 256.573.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALAB is 1.45, which has changed by 0.48508847 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALAB has reached a high of $262.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.91%.

Shares Statistics:

ALAB traded an average of 5.52M shares per day over the past three months and 4825130 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 168.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.36M. Insiders hold about 20.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.61% stake in the company. Shares short for ALAB as of 1767139200 were 11711907 with a Short Ratio of 2.12, compared to 1764288000 on 12081579. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11711907 and a Short% of Float of 9.379999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $2.81 and $2.0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $252M to a low estimate of $248.9M. The current estimate, Astera Labs Inc’s year-ago sales were $141.1MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $260.13M. There is a high estimate of $281M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $249.1M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $834M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $774.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $827.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $396.29MBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.07B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.