Ratios Revealed: Decoding Astera Labs Inc (ALAB)’s Financial Health

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ: ALAB) was $176.01 for the day, down -4.21% from the previous closing price of $183.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.67 million shares were traded. ALAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $184.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $165.3.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALAB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 129.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.27 and its Current Ratio is at 12.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On November 20, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $225.BNP Paribas Exane initiated its Outperform rating on November 20, 2025, with a $225 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Mazzara Philip sold 10,000 shares for $178.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,784,071 led to the insider holds 137,040 shares of the business.

PHILIP MAZZARA bought 30,000 shares of ALAB for $4,990,800 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 01 ’25, another insider, ALBA MANUEL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 33,000 shares for $166.18 each. As a result, the insider received 5,483,981 and left with 352,863 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALAB now has a Market Capitalization of 29727881216 and an Enterprise Value of 28624773120. As of this moment, Astera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 156.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 73.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 41.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 39.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 256.573.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALAB is 1.45, which has changed by 0.48508847 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALAB has reached a high of $262.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.91%.

Shares Statistics:

ALAB traded an average of 5.52M shares per day over the past three months and 4825130 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 168.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.36M. Insiders hold about 20.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.61% stake in the company. Shares short for ALAB as of 1767139200 were 11711907 with a Short Ratio of 2.12, compared to 1764288000 on 12081579. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11711907 and a Short% of Float of 9.379999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $2.81 and $2.0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $252M to a low estimate of $248.9M. The current estimate, Astera Labs Inc’s year-ago sales were $141.1MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $260.13M. There is a high estimate of $281M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $249.1M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $834M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $774.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $827.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $396.29MBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.07B.