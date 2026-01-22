Balance Sheet Dive: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $620.52 in the prior trading day, Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) closed at $610.25, down -1.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. AXON stock price reached its highest trading level at $624.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $595.54.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AXON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 332.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.89 and its Current Ratio is at 3.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

On September 24, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $893.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $900.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’26 when SMITH PATRICK W sold 10,000 shares for $619.01 per share. The transaction valued at 6,190,146 led to the insider holds 3,100,997 shares of the business.

SMITH PATRICK W bought 10,000 shares of AXON for $6,197,900 on Jan 07 ’26. On Dec 19 ’25, another insider, Mak Jennifer H, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,134 shares for $600.00 each. As a result, the insider received 680,400 and left with 13,740 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXON now has a Market Capitalization of 48476590080 and an Enterprise Value of 47809409024. As of this moment, Axon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 193.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 80.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 671.49.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AXON is 1.47, which has changed by 0.0116404295 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AXON has reached a high of $885.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $469.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.83%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 847.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 697320 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 78.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.80M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.55% stake in the company. Shares short for AXON as of 1767139200 were 2189992 with a Short Ratio of 2.58, compared to 1764288000 on 2029912. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2189992 and a Short% of Float of 3.2199999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.84 and $6.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.31. EPS for the following year is $7.54, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $9.21 and $6.4.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $755.29M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $765.99M to a low estimate of $752.52M. The current estimate, Axon Enterprise Inc’s year-ago sales were $575.14MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $770.61M. There is a high estimate of $790M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $750.88M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.59B and the low estimate is $3.29B.