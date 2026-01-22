Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s stock clocked out at $54.5, up 0.52% from its previous closing price of $54.22. In other words, the price has increased by $0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15.69 million shares were traded. BMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.545.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BMY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.17 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

On December 15, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $61.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $62.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Elkins David V sold 56,000 shares for $47.33 per share. The transaction valued at 2,650,480 led to the insider holds 167,379 shares of the business.

Elkins David V bought 56,000 shares of BMY for $2,648,800 on Sep 02 ’25. On Aug 02 ’25, another insider, Short Bartie Wendy, who serves as the EVP, Corporate Affairs of the company, sold 378 shares for $44.23 each. As a result, the insider received 16,719 and left with 5,066 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMY now has a Market Capitalization of 110948540416 and an Enterprise Value of 145535533056. As of this moment, Bristol-Myers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.573.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BMY is 0.29, which has changed by -0.08319241 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BMY has reached a high of $63.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.92%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BMY traded 15.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 13478830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.04B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.03B. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.97% stake in the company. Shares short for BMY as of 1767139200 were 36577723 with a Short Ratio of 2.36, compared to 1764288000 on 33891065. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36577723 and a Short% of Float of 1.7999999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.48, BMY has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.49. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04573958. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.86.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.86 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.63 and $5.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.3. EPS for the following year is $5.98, with 26.0 analysts recommending between $7.35 and $5.4.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $12.26B. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.46B to a low estimate of $11.95B. The current estimate, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s year-ago sales were $12.34BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.39B. There is a high estimate of $11.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.92B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.3BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.22B and the low estimate is $42.08B.

