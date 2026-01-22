Financial Health Report: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) closed the day trading at $181.47 down -1.41% from the previous closing price of $184.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.29 million shares were traded. PANW stock price reached its highest trading level at $185.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $178.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PANW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 0.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On December 17, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $235.

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Hold to Reduce on November 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $157.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 08 ’26 when Klarich Lee sold 120,768 shares for $191.03 per share. The transaction valued at 23,070,681 led to the insider holds 298,887 shares of the business.

Lee Klarich bought 120,768 shares of PANW for $23,042,534 on Jan 08 ’26. On Jan 02 ’26, another insider, Jenkins William D Jr, who serves as the President of the company, sold 904 shares for $184.81 each. As a result, the insider received 167,068 and left with 148,217 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PANW now has a Market Capitalization of 124122341376 and an Enterprise Value of 122703593472. As of this moment, Palo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 115.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 88.755.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PANW is 0.75, which has changed by -0.017403364 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PANW has reached a high of $223.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $144.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.97%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PANW traded about 5.72M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PANW traded about 6156110 shares per day. A total of 692.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 690.86M. Insiders hold about 0.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.98% stake in the company. Shares short for PANW as of 1767139200 were 47048715 with a Short Ratio of 8.23, compared to 1764288000 on 44633987. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 47048715 and a Short% of Float of 6.81.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) reflects the combined expertise of 46.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.93 and $3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.85. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

45 analysts predict $2.58B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.6B to a low estimate of $2.55B. The current estimate, Palo Alto Networks Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.26BFor the next quarter, 45 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.6B. There is a high estimate of $2.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.57B.

A total of 51 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PANW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.22BBased on 51 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.56B and the low estimate is $11.35B.

