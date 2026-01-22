Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Equifax, Inc (EFX)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Equifax, Inc (NYSE: EFX) closed at $212.01 in the last session, up 1.76% from day before closing price of $208.35. In other words, the price has increased by $1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.18 million shares were traded. EFX stock price reached its highest trading level at $214.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $208.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EFX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 137.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 0.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on October 13, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $271.

On July 10, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $280.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on July 10, 2025, with a $280 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’25 when GAMBLE JOHN W JR sold 2,500 shares for $208.37 per share. The transaction valued at 520,925 led to the insider holds 59,527 shares of the business.

GAMBLE JOHN W JR bought 2,500 shares of EFX for $520,925 on Nov 20 ’25. On Oct 27 ’25, another insider, Begor Mark W, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 27,959 shares for $231.10 each. As a result, the insider received 6,461,350 and left with 142,934 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EFX now has a Market Capitalization of 26119075840 and an Enterprise Value of 30710159360. As of this moment, Equifax,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.167 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.541.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EFX is 1.55, which has changed by -0.225119 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EFX has reached a high of $281.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $199.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.61%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EFX traded on average about 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1584480 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 122.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.44M. Insiders hold about 0.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.59% stake in the company. Shares short for EFX as of 1767139200 were 3308323 with a Short Ratio of 2.29, compared to 1764288000 on 3696448. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3308323 and a Short% of Float of 3.06.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EFX is 1.89, which was 1.78 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008543316. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.7. The current Payout Ratio is 32.25% for EFX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-24 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-24. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1995-12-18 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Equifax, Inc (EFX) is currently being evaluated by a team of 18.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.79, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.72 and $7.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.62. EPS for the following year is $8.75, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $10.27 and $8.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.55B to a low estimate of $1.51B. The current estimate, Equifax, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.42BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.56B. There is a high estimate of $1.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EFX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.68BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.9B and the low estimate is $6.45B.