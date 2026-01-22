Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Equifax, Inc (EFX)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Nora Barnes

Companies

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Equifax, Inc (NYSE: EFX) closed at $212.01 in the last session, up 1.76% from day before closing price of $208.35. In other words, the price has increased by $1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.18 million shares were traded. EFX stock price reached its highest trading level at $214.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $208.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EFX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 137.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 0.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on October 13, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $271.

On July 10, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $280.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on July 10, 2025, with a $280 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’25 when GAMBLE JOHN W JR sold 2,500 shares for $208.37 per share. The transaction valued at 520,925 led to the insider holds 59,527 shares of the business.

GAMBLE JOHN W JR bought 2,500 shares of EFX for $520,925 on Nov 20 ’25. On Oct 27 ’25, another insider, Begor Mark W, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 27,959 shares for $231.10 each. As a result, the insider received 6,461,350 and left with 142,934 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EFX now has a Market Capitalization of 26119075840 and an Enterprise Value of 30710159360. As of this moment, Equifax,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.167 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.541.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EFX is 1.55, which has changed by -0.225119 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EFX has reached a high of $281.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $199.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.61%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EFX traded on average about 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1584480 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 122.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.44M. Insiders hold about 0.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.59% stake in the company. Shares short for EFX as of 1767139200 were 3308323 with a Short Ratio of 2.29, compared to 1764288000 on 3696448. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3308323 and a Short% of Float of 3.06.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EFX is 1.89, which was 1.78 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008543316. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.7. The current Payout Ratio is 32.25% for EFX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-24 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-24. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1995-12-18 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Equifax, Inc (EFX) is currently being evaluated by a team of 18.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.79, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.72 and $7.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.62. EPS for the following year is $8.75, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $10.27 and $8.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.55B to a low estimate of $1.51B. The current estimate, Equifax, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.42BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.56B. There is a high estimate of $1.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EFX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.68BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.9B and the low estimate is $6.45B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.