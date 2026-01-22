Financial Fitness Check: Examining SITE Centers Corp (SITC)’s Key Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, SITE Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC) closed at $6.18 down -0.64% from its previous closing price of $6.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. SITC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SITE Centers Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.39 and its Current Ratio is at 5.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on September 09, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 02, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SITC now has a Market Capitalization of 325086368 and an Enterprise Value of 444685248. As of this moment, SITE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.177 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.857.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SITC is 1.09, which has changed by -0.5947541 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SITC has reached a high of $7.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.78%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SITC has traded an average of 1.60M shares per day and 1000773 over the past ten days. A total of 52.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.74M. Insiders hold about 5.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.65% stake in the company. Shares short for SITC as of 1767139200 were 2983218 with a Short Ratio of 1.86, compared to 1764288000 on 3815309. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2983218 and a Short% of Float of 10.3599995.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.27. The current Payout Ratio is 10.64% for SITC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-08-19 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $22.39M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $22.7M to a low estimate of $22.07M. The current estimate, SITE Centers Corp’s year-ago sales were $32.87MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.18M. There is a high estimate of $22.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.17M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SITC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $118.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $271.09MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $89.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90.7M and the low estimate is $88.9M.