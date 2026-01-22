Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (WTW) Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ: WTW) was $319.02 for the day, down -0.86% from the previous closing price of $321.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. WTW stock price reached its highest trading level at $328.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $317.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WTW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on December 16, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $386.

On August 13, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $351.

On August 13, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $355.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Krasner Andrew Jay sold 1,600 shares for $315.75 per share. The transaction valued at 505,200 led to the insider holds 11,982 shares of the business.

Krasner Andrew Jay bought 1,600 shares of WTW for $505,200 on Jun 03 ’25. On May 08 ’25, another insider, Hess Carl Aaron, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $309.13 each. As a result, the insider received 3,091,316 and left with 85,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTW now has a Market Capitalization of 31119759360 and an Enterprise Value of 34606723072. As of this moment, Willis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.529 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.148.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WTW is 0.63, which has changed by 0.008746028 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WTW has reached a high of $352.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $292.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.58%.

Shares Statistics:

WTW traded an average of 642.33K shares per day over the past three months and 463970 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.43M. Insiders hold about 0.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WTW as of 1767139200 were 3909211 with a Short Ratio of 6.09, compared to 1764288000 on 2304424. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3909211 and a Short% of Float of 5.3200003.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.68, WTW has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011436029. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.3.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (WTW) is currently drawing attention from 20.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.62, with high estimates of $4.16 and low estimates of $3.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.42 and $16.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.96. EPS for the following year is $19.25, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $20.11 and $17.82.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.92B to a low estimate of $2.82B. The current estimate, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co’s year-ago sales were $3.04BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.35B. There is a high estimate of $2.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.32B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.93BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.42B and the low estimate is $10.01B.