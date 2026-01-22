Ratio Review: Analyzing PVH Corp (PVH)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $61.98 in the prior trading day, PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) closed at $62.29, up 0.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.44 million shares were traded. PVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.5575 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PVH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 1.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

On December 17, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $82.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 ’25 when Larsson Stefan bought 15,645 shares for $63.92 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,002 led to the insider holds 269,438 shares of the business.

Andersen Jesper bought 600 shares of PVH for $39,660 on Jun 11 ’25. The Director now owns 736 shares after completing the transaction at $66.10 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PVH now has a Market Capitalization of 2997381376 and an Enterprise Value of 6954849792. As of this moment, PVH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.789 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.542.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PVH is 1.72, which has changed by -0.35651994 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PVH has reached a high of $97.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.88%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 821.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1166960 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.32M. Insiders hold about 1.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.23% stake in the company. Shares short for PVH as of 1767139200 were 3299123 with a Short Ratio of 4.01, compared to 1764288000 on 3919705. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3299123 and a Short% of Float of 7.3.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PVH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.15, compared to 0.15 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0024201355. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.13. The current Payout Ratio is 1.42% for PVH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-26 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-26. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1991-10-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of PVH Corp (PVH) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 13.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.42, with high estimates of $2.81 and low estimates of $1.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.04 and $10.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.9. EPS for the following year is $11.93, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $12.85 and $10.98.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $2.43B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.48B to a low estimate of $2.38B. The current estimate, PVH Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.37BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.04B. There is a high estimate of $2.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.01B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.65BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.13B and the low estimate is $8.82B.