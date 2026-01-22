CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 54.73, Up 4.03

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock clocked out at $54.73, up 4.03% from its previous closing price of $52.61. In other words, the price has increased by $4.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.56 million shares were traded. CRSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.805 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.8.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRSP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.22 and its Current Ratio is at 16.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on September 18, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On February 14, 2025, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $60 to $99.

TD Cowen Upgraded its Sell to Hold on February 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Samarth Kulkarni bought 30,000 shares for $52.61 per share.

Prasad Raju sold 29,700 shares of CRSP for $1,786,636 on Jan 06 ’26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 6,767 shares after completing the transaction at $60.16 per share. On Jan 06 ’26, another insider, RAJU PRASAD, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 29,700 shares for $60.16 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRSP now has a Market Capitalization of 5215781888 and an Enterprise Value of 3511095808. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 136.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 91.585 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.641.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRSP is 1.71, which has changed by 0.18946421 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRSP has reached a high of $78.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.00%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRSP traded 2.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1836420 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.55M. Insiders hold about 3.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.27% stake in the company. Shares short for CRSP as of 1767139200 were 21051418 with a Short Ratio of 10.31, compared to 1764288000 on 22431985. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21051418 and a Short% of Float of 24.8.

Earnings Estimates

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 16.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.09, with high estimates of -$0.87 and low estimates of -$1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.97 and -$6.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.19. EPS for the following year is -$4.46, with 19.0 analysts recommending between -$2.01 and -$6.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.31M