Trading Day Triumph: Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) Ends at $31.31, a -1.94 Surge/Plunge

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLYS) closed the day trading at $31.31 down -1.94% from the previous closing price of $31.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.92 million shares were traded. MLYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.855 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MLYS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.50 and its Current Ratio is at 25.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on June 11, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On July 10, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On April 02, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on April 02, 2024, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Rodman David Malcom sold 416 shares for $32.10 per share. The transaction valued at 13,354 led to the insider holds 50,437 shares of the business.

Rodman David Malcom bought 416 shares of MLYS for $13,354 on Jan 20 ’26. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, Rodman David Malcom, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 11,367 shares for $32.61 each. As a result, the insider received 370,645 and left with 50,437 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLYS now has a Market Capitalization of 2477871872 and an Enterprise Value of 1884243968.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MLYS is 0.59, which has changed by 2.1120858 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MLYS has reached a high of $47.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.42%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MLYS traded about 1.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MLYS traded about 1407220 shares per day. A total of 78.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.42M. Insiders hold about 28.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.83% stake in the company. Shares short for MLYS as of 1767139200 were 9242605 with a Short Ratio of 6.16, compared to 1764288000 on 7405674. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9242605 and a Short% of Float of 14.6.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 7.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.13 and -$2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.4. EPS for the following year is -$2.31, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$1.74 and -$3.03.