Market Recap Check: Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK)’s Negative Finish at 119.76, Up/Down -0.76

The price of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) closed at $119.76 in the last session, down -0.76% from day before closing price of $120.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.27 million shares were traded. BK stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

On October 03, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $125.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 22 ’25 when McCarthy J Kevin sold 20,000 shares for $98.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,969,000 led to the insider holds 35,115 shares of the business.

McCarthy J. Kevin bought 20,000 shares of BK for $1,972,000 on Jul 22 ’25. On Apr 29 ’25, another insider, McCarthy J Kevin, who serves as the SEVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $79.03 each. As a result, the insider received 2,370,900 and left with 55,115 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BK now has a Market Capitalization of 83514531840 and an Enterprise Value of -27768856576. As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.381.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BK is 1.09, which has changed by 0.42428887 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BK has reached a high of $125.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.58%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BK traded on average about 3.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4296450 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 688.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 686.45M. Insiders hold about 0.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.07% stake in the company. Shares short for BK as of 1767139200 were 8780925 with a Short Ratio of 2.52, compared to 1764288000 on 10178822. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8780925 and a Short% of Float of 1.26.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BK is 2.00, which was 2.0 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016572755. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.7. The current Payout Ratio is 27.03% for BK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-27 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-23. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-07-02 when the company split stock in a 9434:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 10.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.11, with high estimates of $2.16 and low estimates of $2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.55 and $8.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.32. EPS for the following year is $9.35, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $9.88 and $9.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.14B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.21B to a low estimate of $5.08B. The current estimate, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp’s year-ago sales were $4.79BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.29B. There is a high estimate of $5.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.21B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.08BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.76B and the low estimate is $21.84B.