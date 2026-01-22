Market Insight: Cenntro Inc (CENN)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $0.15

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Cenntro Inc (NASDAQ: CENN) closed at $0.15 down -1.41% from its previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.23 million shares were traded. CENN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1526 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1452.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cenntro Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CENN now has a Market Capitalization of 12949561 and an Enterprise Value of 24972292. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.348 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.856.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CENN is 1.68, which has changed by -0.87008697 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CENN has reached a high of $1.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -71.50%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CENN has traded an average of 6.64M shares per day and 1300470 over the past ten days. A total of 87.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.67M. Insiders hold about 37.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.63% stake in the company. Shares short for CENN as of 1767139200 were 3938632 with a Short Ratio of 0.59, compared to 1764288000 on 3106538. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3938632 and a Short% of Float of 5.9799999999999995.