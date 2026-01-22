Investor’s Delight: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) Closes Strong at 91.71, Up 0.56

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE: BSX) was $91.71 for the day, up 0.56% from the previous closing price of $91.2. In other words, the price has increased by $0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.16 million shares were traded. BSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.44.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BSX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 99.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 1.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

On September 08, 2025, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $125.

On June 16, 2025, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $118.Leerink Partners initiated its Outperform rating on June 16, 2025, with a $118 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when Butcher Arthur C sold 17,313 shares for $101.55 per share. The transaction valued at 1,758,189 led to the insider holds 23,600 shares of the business.

ARTHUR C BUTCHER bought 17,313 shares of BSX for $1,758,188 on Dec 01 ’25. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, Zane Ellen M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,891 shares for $98.28 each. As a result, the insider received 1,266,978 and left with 24,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSX now has a Market Capitalization of 136007745536 and an Enterprise Value of 146960760832. As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.595 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.981.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BSX is 0.68, which has changed by -0.10271549 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BSX has reached a high of $109.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.76%.

Shares Statistics:

BSX traded an average of 9.51M shares per day over the past three months and 12736350 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.48B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.48B. Insiders hold about 0.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.34% stake in the company. Shares short for BSX as of 1767139200 were 20010940 with a Short Ratio of 2.10, compared to 1764288000 on 18734072. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20010940 and a Short% of Float of 1.35.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) is currently being evaluated by 27.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.06 and $2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.04. EPS for the following year is $3.47, with 32.0 analysts recommending between $3.62 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 26 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.33B to a low estimate of $5.25B. The current estimate, Boston Scientific Corp’s year-ago sales were $4.56BFor the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.2B. There is a high estimate of $5.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.12B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.75BBased on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.86B and the low estimate is $22.08B.