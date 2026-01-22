Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS)’s Day in Review: Closing at 0.4, Down by -0.58

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $0.4 in the prior trading day, Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS) closed at $0.4, down -0.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.55 million shares were traded. INTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4132 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3913.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INTS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTS now has a Market Capitalization of 23845792 and an Enterprise Value of 16896792.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INTS is 4.19, which has changed by -0.8437133 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INTS has reached a high of $2.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.00%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 29.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1199380 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.48M. Insiders hold about 7.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.99% stake in the company. Shares short for INTS as of 1767139200 were 1865400 with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 1764288000 on 2507610. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1865400 and a Short% of Float of 3.2199999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) reflects the collective analysis of 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.25.