Market Watch Highlights: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) Ends on an% Upturn Note at 26.0

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, American Eagle Outfitters Inc’s stock clocked out at $26.0, up 1.92% from its previous closing price of $25.51. In other words, the price has increased by $1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.67 million shares were traded. AEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.1499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AEO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.59 and its Current Ratio is at 1.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on January 13, 2026, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $28 from $25 previously.

On December 11, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on December 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 21 ’26 when SCHOTTENSTEIN JAY L bought 87,891 shares for $25.83 per share.

SCHOTTENSTEIN JAY L bought 87,891 shares of AEO for $2,270,000 on Jan 21 ’26. On Jan 21 ’26, another insider, SCHOTTENSTEIN JAY L, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 87,891 shares for $25.83 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEO now has a Market Capitalization of 4407311872 and an Enterprise Value of 6265718272. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.173 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.182.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AEO is 1.40, which has changed by 0.47116494 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AEO has reached a high of $28.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.94%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AEO traded 7.40M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6747050 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 169.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.99M. Insiders hold about 9.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.59% stake in the company. Shares short for AEO as of 1767139200 were 16194511 with a Short Ratio of 2.19, compared to 1764288000 on 21999157. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16194511 and a Short% of Float of 14.99.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.5, AEO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019600157. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.9. The current Payout Ratio is 29.82% for AEO, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-09 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-09. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-12-19 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) is underway, with the input of 5.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $1.74B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.76B to a low estimate of $1.71B. The current estimate, American Eagle Outfitters Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.6BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.33BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.71B and the low estimate is $5.61B.

