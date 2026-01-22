Closing Figures Unveiled: Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) Drop -4.24, Closes at $7.0

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) closed the day trading at $7.0 down -4.24% from the previous closing price of $7.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.88 million shares were traded. CMPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.905.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CMPS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

On June 23, 2025, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $6.

On February 27, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on February 27, 2025, with a $11 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMPS now has a Market Capitalization of 672119296 and an Enterprise Value of 521366304.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMPS is 1.91, which has changed by 0.88888884 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMPS has reached a high of $8.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.51%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CMPS traded about 1.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CMPS traded about 1659020 shares per day. A total of 96.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.09M. Insiders hold about 1.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.43% stake in the company. Shares short for CMPS as of 1767139200 were 4957174 with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 1764288000 on 6244108. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4957174 and a Short% of Float of 5.2600004.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) is currently attracting attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.38 and -$2.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.43. EPS for the following year is -$1.17, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$1.01 and -$1.25.