Market Momentum Report: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)’s Positive Close at 62.15

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE: DLB) closed at $62.15 in the last session, up 0.83% from day before closing price of $61.64. In other words, the price has increased by $0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.95 million shares were traded. DLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DLB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on September 05, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $74.

Barrington Research Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on June 03, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’25 when YEAMAN KEVIN J sold 26,766 shares for $66.74 per share. The transaction valued at 1,786,310 led to the insider holds 105,128 shares of the business.

YEAMAN KEVIN J sold 6,751 shares of DLB for $453,929 on Dec 17 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 98,377 shares after completing the transaction at $67.24 per share. On Dec 16 ’25, another insider, SHERMAN MARK ANDREW, who serves as the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 9,109 shares for $66.73 each. As a result, the insider received 607,849 and left with 73,054 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DLB now has a Market Capitalization of 5935691264 and an Enterprise Value of 5281361920. As of this moment, Dolby’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.915 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.36.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DLB is 0.86, which has changed by -0.23371458 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DLB has reached a high of $89.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.65%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DLB traded on average about 611.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 594570 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.99M. Insiders hold about 37.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.08% stake in the company. Shares short for DLB as of 1767139200 were 3081752 with a Short Ratio of 5.04, compared to 1764288000 on 2825913. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3081752 and a Short% of Float of 6.79.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DLB is 1.35, which was 1.35 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.021901364. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.36.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 3.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.36 and $4.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.26. EPS for the following year is $4.6, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $4.6 and $4.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $341.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $378M to a low estimate of $330.7M. The current estimate, Dolby Laboratories Inc’s year-ago sales were $357MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $383.15M. There is a high estimate of $399M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $370.23M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.44B.