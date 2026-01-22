Stock Surge: DoorDash Inc (DASH) Closes at $206.48, Marking a 0.39 Increase/Decrease

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) closed at $206.48 up 0.39% from its previous closing price of $205.67. In other words, the price has increased by $0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.04 million shares were traded. DASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $208.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $201.23.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DoorDash Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.03 and its Current Ratio is at 2.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BNP Paribas Exane on January 14, 2026, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $280.

On November 19, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $260.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on November 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $260.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when PRABIR ADARKAR bought 60,000 shares for $205.32 per share.

Inukonda Ravi sold 1,017 shares of DASH for $218,797 on Jan 14 ’26. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 208,412 shares after completing the transaction at $215.14 per share. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, Ravi Inukonda, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,068 shares for $217.40 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DASH now has a Market Capitalization of 88992571392 and an Enterprise Value of 88019574784. As of this moment, DoorDash’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 104.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 63.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.966 whereas that against EBITDA is 86.209.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DASH is 1.79, which has changed by 0.12308192 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DASH has reached a high of $285.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $155.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.78%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DASH has traded an average of 5.35M shares per day and 4238670 over the past ten days. A total of 406.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 349.90M. Insiders hold about 18.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.14% stake in the company. Shares short for DASH as of 1767139200 were 13724705 with a Short Ratio of 2.56, compared to 1764288000 on 13378426. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13724705 and a Short% of Float of 3.4000000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for DoorDash Inc (DASH) is a result of the insights provided by 31.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $1.0 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.25. EPS for the following year is $3.2, with 36.0 analysts recommending between $4.22 and $2.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 37 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.98B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.16B to a low estimate of $3.58B. The current estimate, DoorDash Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.87BFor the next quarter, 37 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.16B. There is a high estimate of $4.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.88B.

A total of 42 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.72BBased on 42 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.31B and the low estimate is $16.05B.