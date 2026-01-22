Analytical Lens: Exploring Embecta Corp (EMBC)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) was $12.33 for the day, up 0.33% from the previous closing price of $12.29. In other words, the price has increased by $0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. EMBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EMBC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.73 and its Current Ratio is at 2.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on April 10, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 02, 2024, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $20.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 27, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Melcher David F bought 10,000 shares for $10.60 per share. The transaction valued at 105,995 led to the insider holds 86,681 shares of the business.

Melcher David F bought 13,000 shares of EMBC for $177,646 on Feb 25 ’25. The Director now owns 76,681 shares after completing the transaction at $13.67 per share. On Feb 13 ’25, another insider, Morris Milton Mayo, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,100 shares for $16.38 each. As a result, the insider received 50,783 and left with 36,133 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EMBC now has a Market Capitalization of 730083840 and an Enterprise Value of 1943363328. As of this moment, Embecta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 70.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.799 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.459.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EMBC is 1.06, which has changed by -0.3575536 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EMBC has reached a high of $19.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.36%.

Shares Statistics:

EMBC traded an average of 574.35K shares per day over the past three months and 491450 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.72M. Insiders hold about 7.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EMBC as of 1767139200 were 3616142 with a Short Ratio of 6.30, compared to 1764288000 on 3194231. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3616142 and a Short% of Float of 7.28.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 4.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Embecta Corp (EMBC) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.93 and $2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.89. EPS for the following year is $2.93, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $3.04 and $2.88.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $259M to a low estimate of $256.97M. The current estimate, Embecta Corp’s year-ago sales were $261.9MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $261.26M. There is a high estimate of $266.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $258.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $1.08B.