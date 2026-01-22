Balance Sheet Breakdown: Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Nora Barnes

Earnings

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.47 million shares were traded. PLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 38.32 and its Current Ratio is at 38.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On June 07, 2013, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $1.50.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on January 23, 2013, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $1.50 to $1.75.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLG now has a Market Capitalization of 325789312 and an Enterprise Value of 331601312.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLG is 1.13, which has changed by 1.0625 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLG has reached a high of $3.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.05%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4319940 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 117.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.98M. Insiders hold about 24.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.47% stake in the company. Shares short for PLG as of 1767139200 were 4159561 with a Short Ratio of 1.29, compared to 1764288000 on 3950688. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4159561 and a Short% of Float of 4.8299997999999995.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.11.

