Financial Metrics Check: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Plug Power Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.22, down -3.90% from its previous closing price of $2.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 135.11 million shares were traded. PLUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLUG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

On January 27, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $1.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Haycraft Benjamin sold 40,000 shares for $2.17 per share. The transaction valued at 86,800 led to the insider holds 333,809 shares of the business.

Haycraft Benjamin bought 40,000 shares of PLUG for $86,800 on Jan 12 ’26. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, Crespo Jose Luis, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 37,300 shares for $2.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 87,282 and bolstered with 307,332 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLUG now has a Market Capitalization of 3089430272 and an Enterprise Value of 3954719744. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.849 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.288.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLUG is 1.83, which has changed by 0.105263114 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLUG has reached a high of $4.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.18%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLUG traded 102.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 95349480 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.39B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.33B. Insiders hold about 4.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.32% stake in the company. Shares short for PLUG as of 1767139200 were 348127252 with a Short Ratio of 3.40, compared to 1764288000 on 336107447. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 348127252 and a Short% of Float of 25.16.

Earnings Estimates

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) is currently under the scrutiny of 10.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 11.0 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $216.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $231.3M to a low estimate of $207.64M. The current estimate, Plug Power Inc’s year-ago sales were $191.47MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.65M. There is a high estimate of $213M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.1M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $716M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $692.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $701.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $628.81MBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $854.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $926.86M and the low estimate is $782.7M.