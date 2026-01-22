Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)’s Performance

Kevin Freeman

Business

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE: MUR) closed the day trading at $31.59 up 3.91% from the previous closing price of $30.4. In other words, the price has increased by $3.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.12 million shares were traded. MUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.9828.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MUR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.87 and its Current Ratio is at 0.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Roth Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 04 ’25 when GARDNER JOHN B bought 14,782 shares for $21.61 per share.

Nolan Jeffrey W bought 10,000 shares of MUR for $233,947 on Mar 05 ’25. The Director now owns 292,012 shares after completing the transaction at $23.39 per share. On Feb 21 ’25, another insider, Utsch Louis W, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 9,584 shares for $28.10 each. As a result, the insider received 269,310 and left with 9,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MUR now has a Market Capitalization of 4509118976 and an Enterprise Value of 6430428160. As of this moment, Murphy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.341 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.344.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MUR is 0.78, which has changed by 0.0 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MUR has reached a high of $35.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.19%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MUR traded about 2.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MUR traded about 2800990 shares per day. A total of 142.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.19M. Insiders hold about 6.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MUR as of 1767139200 were 15652091 with a Short Ratio of 7.36, compared to 1764288000 on 18269082. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15652091 and a Short% of Float of 16.259999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

MUR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.30, up from 1.275 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04194079. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.93. The current Payout Ratio is 44.51% for MUR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-09-03 when the company split stock in a 1158:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) involves the perspectives of 14.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $2.21 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $636.33M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $662M to a low estimate of $614M. The current estimate, Murphy Oil Corp’s year-ago sales were $670.96MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $649.97M. There is a high estimate of $841M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $586M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.03BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.8B and the low estimate is $2.33B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.