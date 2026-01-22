Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)’s Performance

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE: MUR) closed the day trading at $31.59 up 3.91% from the previous closing price of $30.4. In other words, the price has increased by $3.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.12 million shares were traded. MUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.9828.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MUR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.87 and its Current Ratio is at 0.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Roth Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 04 ’25 when GARDNER JOHN B bought 14,782 shares for $21.61 per share.

Nolan Jeffrey W bought 10,000 shares of MUR for $233,947 on Mar 05 ’25. The Director now owns 292,012 shares after completing the transaction at $23.39 per share. On Feb 21 ’25, another insider, Utsch Louis W, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 9,584 shares for $28.10 each. As a result, the insider received 269,310 and left with 9,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MUR now has a Market Capitalization of 4509118976 and an Enterprise Value of 6430428160. As of this moment, Murphy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.341 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.344.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MUR is 0.78, which has changed by 0.0 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MUR has reached a high of $35.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.19%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MUR traded about 2.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MUR traded about 2800990 shares per day. A total of 142.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.19M. Insiders hold about 6.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MUR as of 1767139200 were 15652091 with a Short Ratio of 7.36, compared to 1764288000 on 18269082. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15652091 and a Short% of Float of 16.259999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

MUR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.30, up from 1.275 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04194079. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.93. The current Payout Ratio is 44.51% for MUR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-09-03 when the company split stock in a 1158:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) involves the perspectives of 14.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $2.21 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $636.33M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $662M to a low estimate of $614M. The current estimate, Murphy Oil Corp’s year-ago sales were $670.96MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $649.97M. There is a high estimate of $841M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $586M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.03BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.8B and the low estimate is $2.33B.