Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of NICE Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NICE) closed at $112.98 in the last session, up 0.80% from day before closing price of $112.08. In other words, the price has increased by $0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. NICE stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.5693.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NICE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.41 and its Current Ratio is at 1.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On January 17, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $176.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Neutral rating on January 17, 2025, with a $176 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 ’25 when MARY BETH GASPICH bought 1,806 shares for $106.31 per share.

DANIEL B BELANGER JR. bought 3,465 shares of NICE for $585,273 on Jul 01 ’25. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, AWAN ROY, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $169.98 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NICE now has a Market Capitalization of 6975578112 and an Enterprise Value of 6639789056. As of this moment, NICE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.305 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.137.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NICE is 0.96, which has changed by -0.30402386 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NICE has reached a high of $180.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.30%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NICE traded on average about 845.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 834270 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 61.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.74M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.62% stake in the company. Shares short for NICE as of 1767139200 were 1852637 with a Short Ratio of 2.19, compared to 1764288000 on 1467507. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1852637 and a Short% of Float of 3.0199999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NICE, which recently paid a dividend on 2017-02-23 with an ex-dividend date of 2017-02-23. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-05-31 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 16.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of NICE Ltd ADR (NICE) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.62, with high estimates of $2.92 and low estimates of $2.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.3 and $12.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.26. EPS for the following year is $11.12, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $13.27 and $10.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $779.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $785.41M to a low estimate of $775.6M. The current estimate, NICE Ltd ADR’s year-ago sales were $721.6MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $760.48M. There is a high estimate of $774.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $753.39M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NICE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.74BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.21B and the low estimate is $3.16B.