Ratio Examination: Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) closed at $20.09 up 1.21% from its previous closing price of $19.85. In other words, the price has increased by $1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.12 million shares were traded. ENR stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.63.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Energizer Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 2.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 20.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 20.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 20, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $39 from $32 previously.

On November 20, 2024, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $34 to $36.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 27, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 ’25 when Mulligan Donal L bought 15,000 shares for $17.40 per share. The transaction valued at 261,000 led to the insider holds 25,000 shares of the business.

LaVigne Mark Stephen bought 10,000 shares of ENR for $171,100 on Dec 02 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 464,889 shares after completing the transaction at $17.11 per share. On Dec 02 ’25, another insider, Angelette Benjamin J, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $17.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,140 and bolstered with 40,896 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENR now has a Market Capitalization of 1377583744 and an Enterprise Value of 4671252992. As of this moment, Energizer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.582 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.126.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENR is 0.62, which has changed by -0.42646635 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENR has reached a high of $35.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.15%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENR has traded an average of 1.26M shares per day and 1001710 over the past ten days. A total of 68.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.68M. Insiders hold about 11.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.99% stake in the company. Shares short for ENR as of 1767139200 were 5964566 with a Short Ratio of 4.75, compared to 1764288000 on 6276594. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5964566 and a Short% of Float of 8.84.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ENR is 1.20, from 1.2 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0604534. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.83.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.59 and $3.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.42. EPS for the following year is $3.8, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $3.92 and $3.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $714.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $724M to a low estimate of $703.1M. The current estimate, Energizer Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $731.7MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $697.2M. There is a high estimate of $702.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $693.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.95BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.07B and the low estimate is $3B.

