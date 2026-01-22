Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Immunic Inc (IMUX)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) was $0.66 for the day, up 2.26% from the previous closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has increased by $2.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.19 million shares were traded. IMUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.692 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6447.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IMUX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.31 and its Current Ratio is at 1.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on November 07, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On September 29, 2025, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Nash Duane bought 20,000 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 16,694 led to the insider holds 36,032 shares of the business.

Tardio Jason bought 12,512 shares of IMUX for $9,884 on Jun 05 ’25. The President and COO now owns 12,512 shares after completing the transaction at $0.79 per share. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, Vitt Daniel, who serves as the CEO and Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $0.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,550 and bolstered with 29,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMUX now has a Market Capitalization of 79303720 and an Enterprise Value of 44963720.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IMUX is 1.54, which has changed by -0.3504532 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IMUX has reached a high of $1.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.29%.

Shares Statistics:

IMUX traded an average of 1.43M shares per day over the past three months and 1740480 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.71M. Insiders hold about 1.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.21% stake in the company. Shares short for IMUX as of 1767139200 were 6573373 with a Short Ratio of 4.61, compared to 1764288000 on 5587275. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6573373 and a Short% of Float of 5.55.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.67.