Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) Through its Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $4.97 in the prior trading day, Thryv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THRY) closed at $5.05, up 1.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. THRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.965.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of THRY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.08 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

On October 31, 2025, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On March 27, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $17.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Sector Perform rating on March 27, 2025, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Walsh Joe bought 25,000 shares for $6.51 per share. The transaction valued at 162,750 led to the insider holds 610,232 shares of the business.

Slater John bought 1,500 shares of THRY for $10,601 on Nov 05 ’25. The Director now owns 35,370 shares after completing the transaction at $7.07 per share. On Aug 29 ’25, another insider, Slater John, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $12.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,920 and bolstered with 33,870 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THRY now has a Market Capitalization of 221878256 and an Enterprise Value of 481313312. As of this moment, Thryv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.617 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.112.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for THRY is 0.90, which has changed by -0.6975045 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, THRY has reached a high of $20.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -53.03%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 606000 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 43.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.30M. Insiders hold about 7.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.54% stake in the company. Shares short for THRY as of 1767139200 were 4161240 with a Short Ratio of 3.98, compared to 1764288000 on 5188359. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4161240 and a Short% of Float of 14.56.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $191.25M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $192.35M to a low estimate of $190.2M. The current estimate, Thryv Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $186.6MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.89M. There is a high estimate of $167.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155.69M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $785.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $783.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $784.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $824.16MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $655.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $662.6M and the low estimate is $647.7M.