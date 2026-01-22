Financial Analysis: GE Aerospace (GE)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, GE Aerospace’s stock clocked out at $318.5, up 1.97% from its previous closing price of $312.34. In other words, the price has increased by $1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.5 million shares were traded. GE stock price reached its highest trading level at $320.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $310.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 12, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $386.

On December 04, 2025, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $350.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 ’25 when GENERAL ELECTRIC PENSION TRUST bought 9,785 shares for $1021.93 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000,000 led to the insider holds 184,946 shares of the business.

Stokes Russell sold 8,000 shares of GE for $2,381,680 on Nov 19 ’25. The Senior Vice President now owns 150,434 shares after completing the transaction at $297.71 per share. On Nov 19 ’25, another insider, Russell Stokes, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $297.71 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GE now has a Market Capitalization of 337749934080 and an Enterprise Value of 344979243008. As of this moment, GE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.849 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.627.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GE is 1.41, which has changed by 0.5554781 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GE has reached a high of $332.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $159.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.06%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GE traded 4.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4762080 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.05B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.05B. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.82% stake in the company. Shares short for GE as of 1767139200 were 14187892 with a Short Ratio of 3.20, compared to 1764288000 on 17008368. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14187892 and a Short% of Float of 1.35.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.36, GE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0043542297. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.38. The current Payout Ratio is 18.74% for GE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-29. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-04-02 when the company split stock in a 1253:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.31 and $6.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.24. EPS for the following year is $7.12, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $7.48 and $6.88.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $11.2B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.57B to a low estimate of $10.48B. The current estimate, GE Aerospace’s year-ago sales were $9.88BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.28B. There is a high estimate of $10.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.94B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.12BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.87B and the low estimate is $44.47B.