Ratio Revelations: Bit Digital Inc (BTBT)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 33.75 million shares were traded. BTBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BTBT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.51 and its Current Ratio is at 17.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on January 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On October 24, 2024, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On October 24, 2024, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On February 13, 2024, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’25 when Huang Erke sold 1,089,364 shares for $2.18 per share. The transaction valued at 2,374,814 led to the insider holds 1,585,636 shares of the business.

Huang Erke sold 410,636 shares of BTBT for $825,378 on Nov 21 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,175,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.01 per share. On Jun 25 ’25, another insider, Pierce Brock Jeffrey, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $2.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000,000 and bolstered with 500,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTBT now has a Market Capitalization of 721794816 and an Enterprise Value of 732781184. As of this moment, Bit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 185.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.932 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.518.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTBT is 3.91, which has changed by -0.38904107 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTBT has reached a high of $4.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.24%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BTBT traded about 34.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BTBT traded about 35377900 shares per day. A total of 322.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 318.83M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.21% stake in the company. Shares short for BTBT as of 1767139200 were 63079441 with a Short Ratio of 1.83, compared to 1764288000 on 54243636. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 63079441 and a Short% of Float of 19.830000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.0, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.0 and $0.0.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $31.73M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.95M to a low estimate of $27.9M. The current estimate, Bit Digital Inc’s year-ago sales were $26.1MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.02M. There is a high estimate of $35.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.02M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $116.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $109.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $112.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.05MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $213.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $252.1M and the low estimate is $192.5M.