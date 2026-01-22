Market Highlights: CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Ends on a High Note at 41.07

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) closed at $41.07 in the last session, up 1.51% from day before closing price of $40.46. In other words, the price has increased by $1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. CNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CNO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

On January 23, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $38.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 16, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Bhojwani Gary C. sold 31,430 shares for $41.99 per share. The transaction valued at 1,319,639 led to the insider holds 195,926 shares of the business.

GARY BHOJWANI bought 31,430 shares of CNO for $1,319,642 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, TARASI ROCCO F III, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 9,283 shares for $42.60 each. As a result, the insider received 395,439 and left with 73,932 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNO now has a Market Capitalization of 3980994560 and an Enterprise Value of 6452168704. As of this moment, CNO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.453 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.203.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNO is 0.87, which has changed by 0.041709542 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNO has reached a high of $44.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.73%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CNO traded on average about 636.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 500610 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.52M. Insiders hold about 2.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CNO as of 1767139200 were 1773327 with a Short Ratio of 2.79, compared to 1764288000 on 1823679. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1773327 and a Short% of Float of 2.7999999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CNO is 0.67, which was 0.66 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01631241. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.09.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) reflects the combined expertise of 5.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $3.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.0. EPS for the following year is $4.37, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $4.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $982M. The current estimate, CNO Financial Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.1BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $983M. There is a high estimate of $983M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $983M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.45BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.15B and the low estimate is $3.96B.